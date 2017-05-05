FIRST LISTEN: Chris Stapleton’s New Single, ‘Either Way’

Chris Stapleton just released his sophomore album, From A Room, Volume 1. He also officially dropped the record’s first single, “Either Way.”

Lee Ann Womack fans may be familiar with “Either Way” because the song appears on her 2008 record, “Call Me Crazy”, and Stapleton was one of the writers on the track.

But of the songs he’s written that others have recorded, it doesn’t mean they will be off-limits for him to record himself according to Taste Of Country.

“If I wrote a song, it doesn’t bother me to re-record it, and it doesn’t bother me if somebody else records it,” Stapleton says.

“I don’t feel like songs should be hoarded. I don’t feel like one’s tainted if somebody else does it. That’s the mark of artistry — take a song that’s maybe even a really popular song and do it your own way. I think that’s cool.”

As for why this song in particular made the track list on the new album, you can thank his wife, Morgane.

Chris explained to Rare Country, “You know my wife always loved that song, which should worry me, but she just loves really slow sad songs and she always wanted me to play that song. So, I felt led to do it and if I’m gonna sing something, I’m gonna sing it with every ounce of belief and try to put every bit of believability in a lyric that I can.”