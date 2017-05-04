WATCH: Dierks Bentley Helps Soldier Pull Off Surprise Family Reunion

Dierks Bentley showed off his emotional side last week when he helped a member of the U.S. military pull off a surprise family reunion in California.

Nash Country Daily reports that on April 29, Bentley was taking pictures backstage before his concert in Fresno that night with two kids whose father, Sgt. Steven Mendez, had been overseas for 10 months.

That’s when Mendez casually strolled up to surprise his sons.

“I can’t begin to imagine the sacrifice of being away from your family for sometimes years,” Bentley said while tearing up.

“I love the fact that country music fans hold our military and their families in such high regard and always jump at the chance to say thank you.”

Later that evening during the concert, an emotional Dierks invited the Mendez family onstage while he performed “Home,” and he thanked Steven for his service as the crowd chanted “U.S.A.”