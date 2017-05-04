WATCH: Dierks Bentley Helps Soldier Pull Off Surprise Family Reunion

May 4, 2017 6:57 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Concert, Dierks Bentley, Family, Meet and Greet, Military, surprise

Dierks Bentley showed off his emotional side last week when he helped a member of the U.S. military pull off a surprise family reunion in California.

Nash Country Daily reports that on April 29, Bentley was taking pictures backstage before his concert in Fresno that night with two kids whose father, Sgt. Steven Mendez, had been overseas for 10 months.

That’s when Mendez casually strolled up to surprise his sons.

“I can’t begin to imagine the sacrifice of being away from your family for sometimes years,” Bentley said while tearing up.

“I love the fact that country music fans hold our military and their families in such high regard and always jump at the chance to say thank you.”

Later that evening during the concert, an emotional Dierks invited the Mendez family onstage while he performed “Home,” and he thanked Steven for his service as the crowd chanted “U.S.A.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live