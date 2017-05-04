Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Release EPIC Music Video for “Craving You”

Sit back, relax, grab the popcorn, and please place all phones on silent because this music video is more like an amazing movie adventure!

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris enter into a world of crime filled with bad guys, cool cars, and fight scenes in their music video for “Craving You.”

The country artists act as partners in crime with Morris robbing a bank and Rhett acting as the muscle.

As in most of his videos, Rhett’s wife Lauren (and her baby bump) also make an appearance as his love interest.

But you won’t want to miss the TWIST ending!