Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 4th

Happy Star Wars Day! Fans of the intergalactic franchise–for which May 4 is an unofficial holiday, as in “May the Fourth be with you”–are taking to social media today to commemorate Princess Leia portrayer Carrie Fisher on the first May the Fourth since her death back in December. “Carrie Fisher…I still miss you!” one fan tweeted along with a GIF of Han Solo giving Leia a hug. “You’re still one of my favorite actresses, love you.” Yet another Star Wars superfan simply tweeted, “RIP Princess.” (Read more from Huffington Post)

And if you are looking for a better type of guy or girl to date, you might want to hit up your next local Star Wars convention because Star Wars fans apparently get more matches on dating apps than anyone else! Plenty of Fish conducted a study analyzing over 13 million profiles and found that anyone who listed Star Wars in their interest page were 61% more likely to start a new relationship than someone who didn’t. (Read more from Mashable)

Is Blake Shelton calling it quits? In a new interview with ET, the singer says his next album may be his last. “I mean, that last album I made was gonna be my last — this next album I’m makin’s probably gonna be my last album,” he said. “So I really gotta decide what I wanna do.” Shelton also said his next season on The Voice would be his last. “I don’t do entertainment anymore, kids,” he teased. Will Blake’s next album really be his last? Only time will tell. (Read more HERE)

Brad Pitt revealed in a new interview that his struggle with alcoholism was one of the factors that led to his divorce with Angelina Jolie. “Truthfully, I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good,” Pitt told GQ Style. He says he’s now decided to abandon all substance use — including alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes — and has been sober for six months.

Employees at Big Star Sandwich in Vancouver, Canada, heard that Liam Neeson was in town filming his upcoming movie “Hard Powder” and decided to lure the actor into their store. On Tuesday afternoon, they put up signs reading “Liam Neeson eats here for free,” and “Come in and get Taken away by our sandwiches.” But they were shocked when just a few hours later, Neeson actually showed up. Neeson didn’t take up the workers on their free food offer because he was in a rush. However, he did make sure to take a photo with them. Big Star Sandwich has since shared the picture on their Facebook page and proudly captioned it, “Holy ****, it worked! #LiamNeeson.” (Read more from Entertainment Weekly)