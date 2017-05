Kip Moore went above and beyond for a few fans who missed most of his show.

The fans spent five hours to get to a show Friday night in Wendover, Nevada, only to arrive at the end of his encore according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Kip found out about and stayed to play a private set for them after the sold-out crowd cleared out.

“It’s humbling. I’m grateful because those people are the only reason I get to do this.”

He shared a picture of the special performance on Instagram.