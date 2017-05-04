Brothers Osborne Debut Official Music Video For “It Ain’t My Fault”

The Brothers Osborne have just debuted the official music video to their hit single “It Ain’t My Fault” off their 2016 album Pawn Shop, and in an exclusive interview with People, they reveal that the clip was inspired by everybody’s favorite surfing crime caper.

“It’s a spinoff of the iconic robbery scene in the movie Point Break,” explains John Osborne.

“The media these days is flooded with all things presidential and politics. No matter what goes wrong, presidents all seem to pin the blame on someone else as opposed to being accountable for their own actions. The connection and timing was perfect.”

The duo revealed that the video took on a life of its own once the full concept and deeper meaning of the song’s lyrics were realized.

“John and I always like titles that aren’t obvious but are everyday sayings and we’re all guilty of saying ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ more so than it actually being true,” TJ explains. “So when our co-writer Lee Thomas Miller brought up the idea [for the video] we were like ‘Oh, hell yeah.’ We wanted a video that was as exciting as the music.”