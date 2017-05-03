WATCH: Vince Gill, Daughters Perform National Anthem at NHL Game

May 3, 2017 7:05 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, hockey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, NHL, playoffs, Vince Gill

Vince Gill was joined by his daughters Corrina and Jenny to perform the National Anthem ahead of Game 4 between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The Nashville Predators have invited several of country music’s finest to perform the Star Bangled Banner ahead of these Stanley Cup Playoffs games.

Carrie Underwood kicked things off when she came out to surprise everyone.

Her rendition was followed by a performance from Luke Bryan and Little Big Town on Sunday (April 30).

Taste of Country reports that Vince Gill and his family took the ice at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena while wearing the Predators’ classic gold jerseys and perfectly harmonized together which was followed by thunderous applause from the stands.

The Predators ended up winning the game 2-1, giving them a 3-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series.

