Teen Meets Garth Brooks After Skipping Prom for His Show

May 3, 2017 9:46 AM By Kat on KMPS
You might think you’re a huge Garth Brooks fan, but would you skip out on your high-school prom for him?

One girl in Champaign, Illinois, did just that on Saturday night and was rewarded with a backstage photo and singing on stage alongside Brooks himself according to People.

The teenager, named Kate, wore her prom gown to Brooks’ concert while holding up a sign that read, “Gonna be late to prom. Garth comes first.”

Brooks spotted the sign during his show and once it was revealed she did not have a prom date, he suggested she skip the dance to return to his show and assist him with shooting out T-shirts to the audience during his hit “Friends in Low Places,” which she did — prom dress and all!

The two met backstage to take the traditional “prom pose” pic to celebrate the unforgettable moment.

