Teen Meets Garth Brooks After Skipping Prom for His Show

You might think you’re a huge Garth Brooks fan, but would you skip out on your high-school prom for him?

One girl in Champaign, Illinois, did just that on Saturday night and was rewarded with a backstage photo and singing on stage alongside Brooks himself according to People.

The teenager, named Kate, wore her prom gown to Brooks’ concert while holding up a sign that read, “Gonna be late to prom. Garth comes first.”

It's prom night on #StudioG! love, g *Join Garth LIVE on Facebook at 7pm ET* A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on May 1, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Brooks spotted the sign during his show and once it was revealed she did not have a prom date, he suggested she skip the dance to return to his show and assist him with shooting out T-shirts to the audience during his hit “Friends in Low Places,” which she did — prom dress and all!

The two met backstage to take the traditional “prom pose” pic to celebrate the unforgettable moment.