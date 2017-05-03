Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 3rd

1.

On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host revealed that his wife gave birth to their second child last week–which turned into a harrowing ordeal when they learned that the boy was born with a serious heart condition that required emergency surgery. Kimmel went into tears several times while telling the audience that his son, Billy, is now home and doing well, but he will need a second surgery in a few months and a third when he’s a teenager. Kimmel then read a list of doctors and nurses he wanted to thank before noting that the Trump administration has come out in favor of cuts to the National Institutes of Health and Obamacare. “If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make…No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.” (Read more from NBC News)

Kimmel has thanked fans for their support during his family’s emotional time. The comedian shared a cute photo of his 2-year-old daughter Jane putting a stethoscope on Billy’s heart. “Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love and support,” he captioned the photo. “Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well. XO.”

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support – Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well – XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

2.

Got a unicorn-shaped hole in your life now that Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccinos have come and gone? On Tuesday, the company announced that its latest special-edition frap will be the Mint Mocha Frappuccino. “We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” beverage development exec Jennica Robinson said in a statement. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.” The Mint Mocha Frap is made with “scoops of extra-dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, infused with cooling mint sugar crystals and cut with a layer of whipped cream. If that doesn’t sound up your alley, the company notes that the fan-favorite S’mores Frappuccino also returns to stores. (Read more from PEOPLE)

Fresh from the midnight mint patch. #MidnightMintMochaFrappuccino is here. pic.twitter.com/h6bQ0asQSl — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 2, 2017

While it appears the company has not made an official announcement about this, Mermaid Frappuccinos are also available as the next big thing at Starbucks. Cosmopolitan reports that the drink was created by a barista known as Jocelyn. It’s a purple and green beverage made with vanilla beans, matcha powder and blended blackberries. Or you might want to try the Narwhal Frapp, made with a blended strawberry lemonade mixed with vanilla powder and topped with whipped cream. As both are off-menu items at present, check HERE for instructions on exactly how to order them.

3.

ABC has reportedly made a bid for the rights to reboot American Idol. According to TMZ, the network contacted Fremantle–the company that produces the show–last week and inquired about bringing the show back for a March 2018 premiere. While ABC also also discussed making Ryan Seacrest the host and shooting the series in New York City, sources at Fremantle say production would remain in Los Angeles. Seacrest has yet to be approached by ABC about hosting the show. It was previously reported that NBC and FOX were in a bidding war a few months ago to get the show, but Fremantle stopped negotiating because of squabbling with CORE, the co-owner of American Idol.

4.

A London-based health club has debuted a genius concept, it’s a new class called “Napercise” that encourages sleep-deprived parents to burn calories while they take an afternoon nap. The David Lloyd Club is offering an hour-long class featuring 15 minutes of relaxation-oriented exercise paired with 45 minutes of napping in a room filled with beds. The room temperature is dropped during the classes to promote calorie burning during sleep. According to data provided by the club, a whopping 86 percent of British parents suffer from fatigue and 26 percent regularly get less than five hours of sleep each night. (Read more from UPI)