Jana Kramer Reconciles with Husband Michael Caussin

It’s been a tough year for Jana Kramer, but through it all she was strong for her daughter. We cheered her on when she danced on Dancing with the Stars, and our hearts broke with her as she shared her emotional story of abuse by her first husband.

Now Jana Kramer has been seen with her husband Michael Caussin over the weekend. Jana threw the first pitch at the Dodgers game, then afterwards was seen hanging out with her husband.

Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!! #Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Jana Kramer never spoke of divorce to her husband while he was in rehab, and she never stopped wearing her wedding ring.

Oh hey @jackblack ! @dodgers #LA A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Apr 30, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

If you’re happy, we’re happy Jana!