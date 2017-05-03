Chris Young Teases New Single and New Album

Chris Young has been hard at work on new music and it’s just a matter of time before fans will be able to hear it!

During a Facebook Live video, Young revealed that his new single,”Losing Sleep”, is set to be released on May 12.

Young also revealed that he’s been working on a new record, and over the next week, he’ll be teasing audio and releasing photos and videos about to the new project according to Taste Of Country.

“Everything has its own slot on the record,” he describes. “I really think you guys are going to be excited to hear it.”

No official date yet for when the new album will be available.