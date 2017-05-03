Carrie Underwood Sings “All I Do Is Win” After Husband’s NHL Win

Carrie Underwood combined her two favorite things–singing and rooting for the Nashville Predators–after the team captured another win Tuesday in their NHL playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

“Awesome win tonight in #Smashville! The Preds are on fire!” Underwood wrote on Instagram alongside footage of her and her friends singing DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

“Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing!”

Carrie has been showing off her her Preds pride throughout the series.

The Predators–led, of course, by Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher–now lead the Blues 3-1 and will advance to the third round of the playoffs if they win their next matchup on Friday.

Click HERE to see Vince Gill and his daughters sing the National Anthem before the Preds brought home the win.

