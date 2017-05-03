Billy Ray Cyrus Drops “Billy Ray” From His Name and 25th Anniversary Edition of “Achy Breaky Heart”

Billy Ray Cyrus announced over the weekend that he will drop “Billy Ray” from his performance name this summer.

“After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus,” he tells Rolling Stone Country in a new interview.

“I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with.”

“Cyrus” celebrated the 25th anniversary of his hit single “Achy Breaky Heart” on Tuesday by releasing a new version of the track.

In addition, he’s created two new versions that he plans on releasing – one in Spanglish, the other an EDM version.

He decided to re-release the track because it “felt like a good time for a happy song.”

“When the song was released in the spring of ‘92 the world, believe it or not, felt much like it does right now,” Cyrus explained to Radio.com.

“There were wars and rumors of wars. Famine and darkness was revealing itself much around the globe. People were divided. And politically it felt as crazy across America as it does now. Basically, it felt like a good time for a happy song. Something simple that everyone could sing and yes, even dance to. Take your mind off all the heavy stuff for 3 minutes and 27 seconds!”