May 3, 2017 3:25 PM
New Country @ 94.1 presents Nashville recording artist Dylan Scott at Steel Creek American Whiskey Company in Tacoma, Friday, June 9th.

Join us at this 21 and over show, as he performs his chart-rising hit single “My Girl” + others.

Tickets are FREE, while they last.

Ticket upgrades to Select Seating & VIP Meet & Greet (21+) are available HERE

Dylan’s hit single “My Girl” is currently charting at # 46 on Billboard.com and has surpassed 22 million hits on Spotify. Don’t miss this intimate opportunity to see Dylan live on the Steel Creek stage.

This #941Next Show is served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

titos logo horizontal cmyk #941Next Show With Dylan Scott

DYLAN SCOTT

An old soul with a young spirit … a dreamer who imagined himself following his father’s path to Nashville … a man’s man with a lifelong love for hunting and country music … and a heartthrob whose wide smile and deep-voiced Louisiana drawl have already turned many a woman’s head.

#941Next Show With Dylan ScottEven in the tide of hopeful young singers rising daily in Music City, Dylan Scott stands out. It takes just a few seconds to hear why: after Scott’s vocal begins on “Crazy Over Me,” intimate, even conversational, and then soars on a rush of buoyant emotion, you know something special is underway.

Not just this song, mind you — we’re talking about a career. Dylan Scott’s respect for traditional country, embrace of multiple modern genres, unique voice and welcoming personality guarantee his success in country music for years to come.

Scott’s vocal on the brand new single “My Girl” spans a vast range of expressions, from the intensity of the choruses to the spoken-word interlude, and plays out a true story that Dylan remarks was “ten years in the making”. The song, written about Dylan’s girlfriend at the time, and now wife, has already garnered the attraction of legions of female fans. Millions of them, in fact. The song has been cycling amongst fans for quite awhile which led to the clever revealing of Dylan’s new single, album and impending marriage through the video playlist, “Based on a True Story” on his Facebook page. Dylan’s success in the digital space has created unusually large crowds at his live performances with fans singing practically every word to every one of his songs all across the US and Canada.

Visit Dylan’s Website for more info:

http://www.dylanscottcountry.com/

