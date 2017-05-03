941Next Show With Dylan Scott

New Country @ 94.1 presents Nashville recording artist Dylan Scott at Steel Creek American Whiskey Company in Tacoma, Friday, June 9th.

Join us at this 21 and over show, as he performs his chart-rising hit single “My Girl” + others.

Tickets are FREE, while they last.

Ticket upgrades to Select Seating & VIP Meet & Greet (21+) are available HERE

Dylan’s hit single “My Girl” is currently charting at # 46 on Billboard.com and has surpassed 22 million hits on Spotify. Don’t miss this intimate opportunity to see Dylan live on the Steel Creek stage.

This #941Next Show is served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka