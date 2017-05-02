WATCH: Luke Bryan Got Caught On The Dance Cam…And It’s Amazing

May 2, 2017 6:43 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Dance Cam, Luke Bryan, Nashville Predators, NHL, playoffs

Luke Bryan might not have been on the ice at the Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blue playoff game, but he still ended up in the spotlight.

The superstar was in a suite box at the game, supporting his Preds, when the powers-that-be thought it would be amusing to play his song “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” … then immediately pan the Dance Cam over to him according to Taste Of Country.

Luke Bryan was happy to oblige.

He smiled and offered a ‘cheers’ to the camera before showing his moves, lasso arm included.

