Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 2nd

1.

Following the viral sensation that was the live-streamed birth of April the Giraffe’s calf on April 15, the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced that her baby giraffe has been given the name Tajiri. Park owner Jordan Patch explained that the moniker, chosen by two of his employes, means “hope” in Swahili. “They picked that name because they hope that we can continue forward this message of conservation and for sustainability and preservation of giraffes in the wild,” added Patch. “The name also stands for ‘confidence’–which, our calf is very, very confident.” While the park had held an online competition to choose the baby’s name, Us Weekly reports that fans decided a caretaker should pick the name. The creature will go by “Taj” for short.

2.

Careercast.com, a job-hunting website, came out with its list of the worst jobs for 2017. The rankings are based on growth outlook of the profession, income, environmental conditions and stress. Of course, the report does not take into account factors such as the personal reward one gets from doing a job, or its overall impact on society. “Some of these are jobs we absolutely rely on as a society,” says CareerCast online editor Kyle Kensing. But for someone who’s considering these jobs, you’d better be in it for more than the money. Here are the top 10:

1. Newspaper Reporter

2. Broadcaster

3. Logger

4. Enlisted Military Personnel

5. Pest Control Worker

6. Disc Jockey

7. Advertising Sales Person

8. Firefighter

9. Retail Salesperson

10.Taxi Driver

3.

Teachers ‘hate’ the hottest toy in the US — and now schools are banning them. The fidget spinner is becoming the new “it” toy and not everyone is happy about it. As of Monday afternoon, every single spot on Amazon’s top 20 best-selling toys and games list is currently occupied by a fidget spinner or its close cousin, the fidget cube. In fact, fidget spinners and cubes make up a whopping 46 out of 50 of the top-selling toys. Costing as little as a couple of dollars, the toys were originally intended to help ease symptoms of ADHD and anxiety. However, some teachers have decided that the toys create more disruption than they’re worth. Schools in states including Kentucky, New York, and Massachusetts have banned the toy from classrooms. Beyond disruption, teachers have another reason to hate the toys — they can get extraordinarily annoying, extremely quickly. (Read more from Business Insider)

Some @fidgetlyfreestyle on a Saturday! Tag your freestyle friends! Via @fidgetricks A post shared by The Original Spinner Brand ⚙️ (@fidgetly) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

4.

McDonald’s is upgrading the traditional fork with french fries and calling the new invention “the Frork.” In a mock infomercial featuring pitchman Anthony Sullivan, the Frork is introduced as way to scoop up the drippings from the fast-food chain’s new line of Signature Crafted Recipes, which include customizable burgers with sauces like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon. McDonald’s will be giving away Frorks to customers who purchase the new burgers this Friday, May 5 (while supplies last). (Read more from Eater)