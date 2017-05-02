Pickle Juice Soda is Now a Thing…

May 2, 2017 7:24 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: grandpa joes, pickle juice soda

This has our taste buds completely confused. But if you drink from the pickle jar, this could be everything you’ve been waiting for in the food world.

It’s a soft drink with carbonation that is sweetened with pure cane sugar and tastes like dill pickles.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has two stores near Pittsburgh and one in Miamisburg, Ohio, is selling the unique drink. You can either pick it up at one of their locations or order it online.

At the store, it’s $2.50 a bottle. Online, you can get a bottle for $9.99, which includes shipping and handling.

