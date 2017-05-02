Faith Hill Sends Sweet Message And Sings “Happy Birthday” To Tim McGraw

May 2, 2017
Filed Under: Birthday, Faith Hill, Tim Mcgraw

Tim McGraw turned the big 5-0 on Monday, and his wife (and musical partner), Faith Hill, celebrated by sharing a sweet message for her man in Instagram.

“Never better baby!!!!” Hill wrote. “Happy 50th Birthday my love. This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!!”

Faith Hill also Tim by getting everyone at their Indianapolis Soul2Soul Tour stop to sing “Happy Birthday.”

The moment happened on Saturday (April 29), two days before the singer’s actual 50th birthday according to Taste of Country.

