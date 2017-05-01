WATCH: HOT Dance Tribute To Keith and Carrie’s “The Fighter”

May 1, 2017 7:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, dance, Keith Urban, The Fighter, Viral Video

Keith and Carrie are taking over the dance world!

Not only did Keith cast two incredible professional dancers to be featured in their official music video, they also shot a second video featuring just the dancers.

Now, a Los Angeles choreographer has taken the music to another level.

She choreographed her own dance to the song, then orchestrated a video featuring talented young dangers — some of them just children — completely nailing the hip hop and contemporary moves.

Her video immediately went viral, gathering more than 104,000 views in just its first two days online according to Rare Country.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live