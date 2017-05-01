Text To Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes & Camping!

New Country @ 94.1 is hooking YOU up by sending you to the Oregon Jamboree for a weekend of fun at the NW’s premier music festival.

We’ll even throw in a camping pass for the weekend, so you’ll just have to get yourself to Sweet Home, OR on Aug 4th – 6th so you don’t miss out on Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, Kenny Rodgers, and all the other excitement happening at the 25th annual Oregon Jamboree Music Festival!

To enter send a text, to 54994, with the following keyword:

Must be 18+ to enter. Maximum entry (1) entries per day, per person, regardless of entry method. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.