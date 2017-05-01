Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 1st

1.

Thousands of people are expected to take to the roads and streets today for May Day Protests. While police hope for peaceful protests, May Day in the Pacific Northwest doesn’t always go as planned. Largely peaceful protests are sometimes overtaken by violence. Last year in Seattle, five police officers were injured and nine protesters were arrested. Seattle police have been doing additional training for weeks in order to prepare for May Day. The marches can also seriously hold-up roadways and clog commutes. (Read more from Q13 to see a map and a list of marches and other events announced for May Day)

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed a little girl into their life on Friday, a baby girl named Sienna Princess. Instagram posts by both parents say Sienna arrived at 7:03pm and weighed in at 7 pounds 13 ounces according to People. Their posts featured a photo of a still-pregnant Ciara next to crashing ocean waves with a caption that read, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

The couple also shared a black-and-white video on social media Sunday which shows them spending time together during the final days of Ciara’s pregnancy. Sienna joins big brother Future Zahir, Ciara’s 2-year-old with ex Future.

Thousands of people who paid as much as $12,000 per ticket to attend a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas arrived on Friday to find what they’re describing as a “sham.” The Fyre Festival—organized by Ja Rule and a tech entrepreneur—promised “unprecedented VIP event” complete with “first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.” Instead, festival-goers arrived to find half-built tents, stray dogs, and cheese sandwiches. The promised yachts, morning yoga, “chill-out sessions,” pig roast, parade, and acts like Blink-182 were nowhere to be found considering most of the artists canceled before it even started. Ja Rule responded by issuing an apology, although he claimed the chaos was “NOT MY FAULT” and insisted the fest was “NOT A SCAM”, but there’s already a $5 million class action lawsuit filed against the event organizers. (Read more from The Daily Beast)

A new dating app called ‘Wingman’ gives your friends control of your love life. Where most apps start by asking users to set up a profile and then swipe or scroll their way to romance, Wingman lets friends weigh-in on your best qualities. It’s essentially a digital matchmaker where other people get to talk you up, then send you potential mates they approve. Wingman (not to be confused with the airport-hookup app of the same name), requires at least two people: a person trolling for dates, and a trusted, willing friend. If you try to scroll alone, it’ll instruct you to find a friend to do the hunting. If you want to select dates for a friend, they need to accept your invite to the app first. (Read more from Mashable)