Ryan Seacrest Tapped as New Co-Host LIVE with Kelly

Ryan Seacrest already has like 150 different jobs, what’s one more right? He was asked to join Live with Kelly as her co-host after filling in for Michael Strahan a few times.

We have one question though. LIVE with Kelly is filmed in New York City. Ryan Seacrest is the morning show host on a Los Angeles radio station. How is this going to work? Knowing Ryan Seacrest who is practically the Superman of broadcasting, he will figure it out!

He’ll be introduced as Kelly’s new host this morning! Congrats Ryan!