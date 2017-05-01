Ryan Seacrest Tapped as New Co-Host LIVE with Kelly

May 1, 2017 7:58 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Kelly Ripa, Live! With Kelly, Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest already has like 150 different jobs, what’s one more right? He was asked to join Live with Kelly as her co-host after filling in for Michael Strahan a few times.

We have one question though. LIVE with Kelly is filmed in New York City. Ryan Seacrest is the morning show host on a Los Angeles radio station. How is this going to work? Knowing Ryan Seacrest who is practically the Superman of broadcasting, he will figure it out!

He’ll be introduced as Kelly’s new host this morning! Congrats Ryan!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live