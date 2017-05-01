Little Big Town Stun At National Anthem Before NHL Playoff Game

May 1, 2017 8:51 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Nashville Predators, NHL

Let’s hope Snoop Dogg was watching the NHL playoffs… in case you need a refresher, he was a BIG fan of Little Big Town when they sang the National Anthem before the College Basketball Championship.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

The country music group came out as the surprise national anthem singers before Game 3 in the Predators & Blues series according to The Tennessean.

Throughout the playoffs, the Predators have been giving their fans the best country superstar surprise guests!

First it was Carrie Underwood.

Then it was Luke Bryan.

Sunday it was Little Big Town who used their flawless harmonies to bring it home.

Now the questions begin about who will perform the National Anthem at the next game on Tuesday…so far, the Predators lead series 2-1.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live