Little Big Town Stun At National Anthem Before NHL Playoff Game

Let’s hope Snoop Dogg was watching the NHL playoffs… in case you need a refresher, he was a BIG fan of Little Big Town when they sang the National Anthem before the College Basketball Championship.

The country music group came out as the surprise national anthem singers before Game 3 in the Predators & Blues series according to The Tennessean.

Throughout the playoffs, the Predators have been giving their fans the best country superstar surprise guests!

First it was Carrie Underwood.

Then it was Luke Bryan.

Sunday it was Little Big Town who used their flawless harmonies to bring it home.

Now the questions begin about who will perform the National Anthem at the next game on Tuesday…so far, the Predators lead series 2-1.