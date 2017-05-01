Kelsea Ballerini Performs Britney Spears’ Hits and Wins Big At RDMA’s

Britney Spears was honored with the first-ever Icon Award at this year’s Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday.

Britney was presented the award by her little sister Jamie Lynn, who surprised the singer onstage by joining Hailee Steinfeld and the show’s hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson, for a medley of Spears’ hits–including “Circus,” “…Baby One More Time” and “Till the World Ends.”

Ballerini also won Radio Disney County Favorite Artist, and her song “Peter Pan” won Radio Disney Country Favorite Song.

Maren Morris was named Radio Disney Country Best New Artist according to E! News.