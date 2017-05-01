Is Tim McGraw Mad At Little Big Town?

Little Big Town’s new song “Happy People” has a lot of people happy, but not Tim McGraw.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook revealed that Tim might just have been a little angry about the song.

He says that after the band had performed their new single at the ACM Awards they were walking backstage when Jimi spotted Tim McGraw.

“I was strolling off, and Tim McGraw is standing there, and he was like, ‘Damn you. I wanted that song,’” Westbrook told Billboard.

Turns out that ‘Happy People’ was written by the same songwriter who wrote Tim’s monster hit “Humble and Kind”, Lori McKenna.

“And I said, ‘You got the last one, buddy. We’re even,’” Jimi recalled telling McGraw.

Nothing like a little friendly song rivalry between two of the biggest names in country music.