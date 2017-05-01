Is Tim McGraw Mad At Little Big Town?

May 1, 2017 7:25 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Happy People, Humble and Kind, Little Big Town, Tim Mcgraw

Little Big Town’s new song “Happy People” has a lot of people happy, but not Tim McGraw.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook revealed that Tim might just have been a little angry about the song.

He says that after the band had performed their new single at the ACM Awards they were walking backstage when Jimi spotted Tim McGraw.

“I was strolling off, and Tim McGraw is standing there, and he was like, ‘Damn you. I wanted that song,’” Westbrook told Billboard.

Turns out that ‘Happy People’ was written by the same songwriter who wrote Tim’s monster hit “Humble and Kind”, Lori McKenna.

“And I said, ‘You got the last one, buddy. We’re even,’” Jimi recalled telling McGraw.

Nothing like a little friendly song rivalry between two of the biggest names in country music.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live