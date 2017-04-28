Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 28th

1.

United Airlines has reached a settlement with David Dao, the 69-year-old Kentucky doctor who was injured while being physically dragged off an overbooked April 9 flight. Dao’s attorney classified the settlement as “amicable” and the terms of which are confidential. In conjunction with the settlement, United announced 10 new policy changes that include reducing the number of flights it overbooks and offering passengers up to $10,000 to forfeit a seat. The new guidelines also include limiting the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only, and not requiring customers already seated on a plane to give up their seat involuntarily. (Read more from NY Post)

2.

According to a new study, there are LESS references to drugs in rap music than in every other genre of music. Less than rock, jazz, and way less than country, which took the number one spot for mentions. The study found that, on average, allusions to illegal substances pop up 1.6% of the time in country music. For rap, it’s only 1.3% of the time. But when you dig deeper into the data, you find that most of the top artists who mention drugs are rappers. There is a very clear favorite drug referenced the most among musicians – cannabis.

3.

Are some career paths more likely to see you stray than others? According to a new study, the answer is yes. It found that among women, nurses, secretaries and lawyers were most likely to cheat on a partner, while male engineers, bankers, and finance execs will find it hardest to stay faithful to a partner. 62 per cent of unfaithful men admitted to having cheated on a business trip – compared with 57 percent of unfaithful women. (Read more from Daily Mail)

4.

A Louisiana woman celebrated her love for fast-food chain Popeyes by taking engagement photos with boxes of fried chicken. Elyse Chelsea Clark, of New Orleans, shared an album to Facebook titled “Finally engaged!!” featuring engagement announcement-style photos of her posing lovingly alongside Popeyes fried chicken and biscuits. “I never thought in a million years someone would love me this much,” she wrote. Clark told the New Orleans Times-Picayune she and her photographer friend, Whitney Tucker of Whitness This Photography, came up with the idea after another food-themed photo of Clark garnered some attention. “I took a photo of me eating a hamburger and got a bunch of likes, and my friend, Whitney, messaged me with the idea and we went from there,” Clark said.