Missouri Frat Challenges Carrie Underwood to Blues-Predators Bet

April 28, 2017
A University of Missouri fraternity wants to make a bet with Carrie Underwood as her husband’s Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues in the NHL playoffs.

In a viral video on Twitter, members of the school’s Sigma Pi fraternity tell Underwood, “We’ve got a bet we want to make with you. If the Predators win the next series against the Blues, we’ll all come down and donate 200 community service hours to the charity of your choice in Nashville. But if the Blues win, you host a concert in Columbia, Missouri, and all the proceeds go to a charity of our choice. Your move!”

Still no word from Carrie on the bet.

Meanwhile, the Predators beat the Blues in game 1 of their series on Wednesday night by a score of 4-3. Game Two takes place today…good luck guys!

