Meet Maddie & Tae At The Auburn Rotary Scholarship Show

New Country @ 94.1 is proud to present the 34th Annual Auburn Rotary Scholarship Show, feat. Maddie & Tae and special guest Dylan Jakobsen this Saturday & YOU can win tickets and BACKSTAGE passes this week at :50 after the hour, starting Monday morning w/ Seth & Kat at 8:50am.

Listen for one of the special text keywords and when you hear one, text it to 54994… just make sure to get an entry in before 2:50pm on Friday to win! Just want to buy tickets? Click HERE

For over 30 years, KMPS has partnered with Auburn Rotary to raise over $1,000,000 in college scholarship funds for Auburn-area high school students.

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules or click HERE to enter the keyword online.