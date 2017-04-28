Meet Maddie & Tae At The Auburn Rotary Scholarship Show

April 28, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Auburn Performing Arts Center, Auburn Rotary, auburn rotary scholarship show, Dylan Jakobsen, FREE, giveaway, KMPS, Maddie & Tae, Text, Text To Win, tickets

New Country @ 94.1 is proud to present the 34th Annual Auburn Rotary Scholarship Show, feat. Maddie & Tae and special guest Dylan Jakobsen this Saturday &  YOU can win tickets and BACKSTAGE passes this week at :50 after the hour, starting Monday morning w/ Seth & Kat at 8:50am.

Listen for one of the special text keywords and when you hear one, text it to 54994… just make sure to get an entry in before 2:50pm on Friday to win! Just want to buy tickets? Click HERE

For over 30 years, KMPS has partnered with Auburn Rotary to raise over $1,000,000 in college scholarship funds for Auburn-area high school students.

 

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE  for official rules or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live