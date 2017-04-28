Maren Morris Talks “Frustrations” of Being a Woman in Country

Maren Morris has penned a powerful essay in Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter about the limitations female artists face in country music today.

“The frustration I’ve had with the perspective of women in country music (who, until recently, were severely lacking in numbers) is that you either have to sing about being scorned by a lover or sing about thinking a boy is cute and wanting him to notice you,” she says.

“That’s about as edgy as you can get…Life is what I want to write about at the end of it all.”

The Grammy winning singer went on to say “Don’t be mistaken, I really do love where I am 99 percent of the time, but the other percent is me hitting a wall in certain interviews where the interviewer just wants to talk about some outfit I wore or my haircut.”

There is MUCH more to Maren like the fact her debut album went number one, she won her first Country Music Award, she played SNL, and she won a Grammy. Those are just a few of her accomplishments with just the past year alone!

Maren ended the essay with this sentiment, “I love country music. In fact, we’ve had an ongoing relationship for quite some time. We can piss each other off because we make each other really look in the mirror and hold us accountable, and it’s because we care. There will be distance, divide, love, and harmony (sometimes exclusively and sometimes all at the same time), but as long as there’s respect and we allow each other to continue growing, we can move into the future in a really inspiring way.”

WELL SAID, MAREN!