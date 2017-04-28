Kenny Chesney Debuts ‘Rich and Miserable’ Video

By Abby Hassler

“We climb the ladder, but the ladder just grows,” Kenny Chesney sings in “Rich and Miserable.”

The country music star debuted his extended music video today (April 228) for the track off his latest album Cosmic Hallelujah, which was released October 28, 2016.

Related: Kenny Chesney Announces Final Four Shows of 2017

The video features a college professor, played by John McGinle, asking his student to think about who they are and what makes them happy. Essentially, to look beyond the “rich and miserable” belief fed to them throughout their lives and seek out what they really want from life.

Watch the music video below.