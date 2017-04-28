Kelsea Ballerini To Help Honor Britney Spears

April 28, 2017 6:51 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Disney, Kelsea Ballerini

Britney Spears will be honored by her Disney stomping grounds this Saturday (April 29) when she receives the first-ever Icon Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards, and the night is shaping up to be an honorary moment for the pop titan’s almost two-decade career.

Radio Disney announced via Twitter that Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Carson will pay tribute to the Living Legend with a medley of her iconic hits.

As for which of Britney’s cuts they’ll be performing, well, that decision was left up to Radio Disney fans according to Entertainment Tonight.

Most fans are putting their bets on “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!…I Did It Again!” and probably “Toxic.”

Ballerini will also serve as a co-host of the annual event which will take place Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air Sunday at 7 PM ET on Disney-branded platforms.

