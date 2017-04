While we’re busing jamming to Jon Pardi’s new hit “Heartache on the Dance Floor”, Jon Pardi was working on his fitness with the police near his hometown.

Jon Pardi got in a great work out with the local police from San Jose. They even took time to introduce Jon to their bomb dogs!

Had a good workout this morning with San Jose PD and got to meet their bomb dogs! #sjpd #workingdogs #policedogs pic.twitter.com/byWAHGJjAu — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) April 27, 2017

Kinda loving Jon Pardi’s shirt… Party, Sleep, Work out, Repeat, #WTH! HA!