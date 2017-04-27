Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 27th

1.

Brace yourself baristas. The Dragon Frappuccino is now a thing. Coming off the extreme popularity of the Unicorn Frappuccino (which got mixed reviews) , now all the cool kids are going for a new secret menu item at Starbucks which is a mix of Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder, and a berry swirl…so Instagram-worthy. There’s no word on whether Starbucks will make it an official drink. At least one location tried to make the drink official with sign that proclaimed it as a store exclusive. However, since it’s not a product made by Starbucks HQ, you probably won’t be able to find it in the majority of stores and the recipes vary. (Read more from Yahoo)

109/365: I apologized profusely to my barista before ordering the basic AF #unicornfrappuccino – thankfully they were out of the ingredients and offered me something not only cooler and better tasting, but easier to make: the #dragonfrappuccino @starbucks #ionlyordereditbecauseitmatchesmyhair A post shared by Mercy Martin 🦄 (@heyymercyy) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

2.

ESPN laid off 100 staffers yesterday, including a number of on-air personalities. In a memo, the network explained “a necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources,” adding that “fewer people are watching ESPN’s TV shows… so ESPN needs to change [its] TV shows to attract those fans, along with making sure there is plenty of other interesting video online for them.” Some of the most notable firings include SportsCenter anchor Jay Crawford, former quarterback and current NFL analyst Trent Dilfer, ESPNU anchor Brendan Fitzgerald, and a number of reporters focusing on individual sports and teams. Other key network figures like Karl Ravech, Ryen Russillo, and Hannah Storm will also see their roles “significantly reduced.”

3.

Following the viral sensation that was the live-streamed birth of April the Giraffe’s calf on April 15, the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, recently launched an online competition to name her calf. Here are the top 10 names submitted during round one of the contest, as reported by Elite Daily: