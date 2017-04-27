See Who Stepped In For Carrie Underwood To Sing “The Fighter” With Keith Urban

It’s not easy trying to fill the shoes of someone like Carrie Underwood, but a country newcomer named Kylie Frey was up to the challenge.

Underwood wasn’t able to join Keith Urban for their duet “The Fighter” at a recent show in Texas, so Keith called on Kylie, a singer-songwriter from Louisiana, now living in Nashville according to Taste Of Country.

Keith surprised the crowd when he brought Kylie out to do the honors in place of Carrie Underwood,and she more than held her own!

Both singers definitely looked like they enjoyed themselves, and the crowd was equally as impressed.

Wanna hear more from Kylie Frey? Her latest single “Too Bad” is as a duet with Randy Rogers!