Little Big Town Getting Into The Walla Walla Wine Business

April 27, 2017 6:50 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: drinks, Little Big Town, Local, pacific northwest, Walla Walla, washington, wine

Little Big Town are venturing into the wine business with the Browne Family Vineyards in Walla Walla, Washington.

The wine, which is called ‘4 cellars’, will feature two releases — a red blend and a chardonnay. No word yet on when they will be available for sale.

The groups is also working with the Grand Ole Opry in creating specially curated merchandise that includes, mugs, jackets, journals and more.

The first collection is called ‘Boondocks’ and is available at Ryman.com and Grand Ole Opry stores in Nashville.

