Little Big Town Getting Into The Walla Walla Wine Business

Little Big Town are venturing into the wine business with the Browne Family Vineyards in Walla Walla, Washington.

The wine, which is called ‘4 cellars’, will feature two releases — a red blend and a chardonnay. No word yet on when they will be available for sale.

Introducing @FourCellars to Nashville. Thanks to everyone at Browne Family Vineyards for dreaming with us. Cheers! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/4JCA9Hx1kJ — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) April 12, 2017

The groups is also working with the Grand Ole Opry in creating specially curated merchandise that includes, mugs, jackets, journals and more.

The first collection is called ‘Boondocks’ and is available at Ryman.com and Grand Ole Opry stores in Nashville.