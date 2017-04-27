Faith Hill and Kellie Pickler’s New TV Show Gets The Green Light

Faith Hill’s lifestyle talk show is GOOD TO GO!

The show, which will be based out of Nashville, will focus on cooking, gardening, entertaining, home design, beauty and fashion according to The Tennessean.

Kellie Pickler and award-winning journalist Ben Aaron will join Faith on the show. Faith says, “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”

The still-untitled show is set to debut on September 18th.