Faith Hill and Kellie Pickler’s New TV Show Gets The Green Light

April 27, 2017 6:17 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Faith Hill, Kellie Pickler, Lifestyle, show, TV, women

Faith Hill’s lifestyle talk show is GOOD TO GO!

The show, which will be based out of Nashville, will focus on cooking, gardening, entertaining, home design, beauty and fashion according to The Tennessean.

Kellie Pickler and award-winning journalist Ben Aaron will join Faith on the show. Faith says, “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”

The still-untitled show is set to debut on September 18th.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live