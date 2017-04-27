‘Dolly Pawton’ Is Everything We Need In Life

April 27, 2017 8:09 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Dolly Parton, instagram, Lifestyle, Pets

A fashionable Chihuahua named Dolly Pawton has become an Instagram sensation, thanks to her stylish outfits.

Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. I'm made of sarcasm, wine and everything fine. 😜💯🔥#sundayfunday

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

Just like the country star she’s named after, Dolly Parton, the pint-sized pup is willing to take fashion risks. Photos show her wearing everything from pearls to tutus to denim jackets.

Too f*cking glam, to give a damn! #AlsoKnownAsCarrieBradpaw #SexyBitch

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

I like my coffee, like I like my Men. Rich, large and to enter me every day 😜🔞 #MondayMotivation #yesImWearingDungarees

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

I wasn't born to be ordinary #lfw #GoCoutureyourself 💯💯💯

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

The London-based dog regularly struts her stuff at Starbucks, brunch spots and of course, on the street.

I realise I'm not everyone's cup of tea but I drink coffee so f*ck them 💯😉 🖕🏻🔥

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

Dolly’s holiday style is always on point.

You wanna piece of me? 😉 #Dollybread #ohsnap

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

Santa dolls is coming to towwwwnnn 😜#sundaysleighing

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

There simply isn't a way to state it politely. Winter, kindly go f*ck yourself 👋🏻👋🏻 #AtLeastILookHot #BitchImMexicanWhereDaHeat

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

A Black Widow Spider eats the male after sex. Don't f*ck with me boys 😜💯😉🕷 #howloween #WhoRunThisMutha

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

And Dolly Pawton has some seriously awesome taste in snacks!

I spy with my little eye something beginning with… Abs are great but have you tried Donuts? 😜😂 #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

Of course size matters. No one wants a small pizza 😜 #BankHolidayNeverTastedSoGood Follow me on snapchat 👻 Dollypawton 👆🏼

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

They say you are what you eat, but I don't remember swallowing a legend 😜 #fryday

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live