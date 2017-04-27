‘Dolly Pawton’ Is Everything We Need In Life

A fashionable Chihuahua named Dolly Pawton has become an Instagram sensation, thanks to her stylish outfits.

To my name sake @dollyparton HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Hope you're not working 9-5, wanted you to know I will always love you and for the record that Jolene never had sh!t on you! PS. I will be spending your birthday celebrating at the islands in the stream! 😉 A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Jan 19, 2016 at 9:18am PST

Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. I'm made of sarcasm, wine and everything fine. 😜💯🔥#sundayfunday A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Just like the country star she’s named after, Dolly Parton, the pint-sized pup is willing to take fashion risks. Photos show her wearing everything from pearls to tutus to denim jackets.

Too f*cking glam, to give a damn! #AlsoKnownAsCarrieBradpaw #SexyBitch A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Jul 30, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

I like my coffee, like I like my Men. Rich, large and to enter me every day 😜🔞 #MondayMotivation #yesImWearingDungarees A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

I wasn't born to be ordinary #lfw #GoCoutureyourself 💯💯💯 A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

The London-based dog regularly struts her stuff at Starbucks, brunch spots and of course, on the street.

I realise I'm not everyone's cup of tea but I drink coffee so f*ck them 💯😉 🖕🏻🔥 A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Dolly’s holiday style is always on point.

You wanna piece of me? 😉 #Dollybread #ohsnap A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Santa dolls is coming to towwwwnnn 😜#sundaysleighing A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:18am PST

There simply isn't a way to state it politely. Winter, kindly go f*ck yourself 👋🏻👋🏻 #AtLeastILookHot #BitchImMexicanWhereDaHeat A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Nov 29, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

A Black Widow Spider eats the male after sex. Don't f*ck with me boys 😜💯😉🕷 #howloween #WhoRunThisMutha A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Oct 29, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

And Dolly Pawton has some seriously awesome taste in snacks!

I spy with my little eye something beginning with… Abs are great but have you tried Donuts? 😜😂 #effyourbeautystandards A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Jun 3, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

Of course size matters. No one wants a small pizza 😜 #BankHolidayNeverTastedSoGood Follow me on snapchat 👻 Dollypawton 👆🏼 A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on May 30, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

🎥Happiness is a choice. For example: You can CHOOSE to order a salad and be f*cking miserable or you can order fries and live your life 😜😉💯#AmenToThat #ComeToMama A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT