‘Dolly Pawton’ Is Everything We Need In Life

A fashionable Chihuahua named Dolly Pawton has become an Instagram sensation, thanks to her stylish outfits.
Just like the country star she’s named after, Dolly Parton, the pint-sized pup is willing to take fashion risks. Photos show her wearing everything from pearls to tutus to denim jackets.
The London-based dog regularly struts her stuff at Starbucks, brunch spots and of course, on the street.
Dolly’s holiday style is always on point.
And Dolly Pawton has some seriously awesome taste in snacks!