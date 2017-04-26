WATCH: Lee Brice’s Sons Steal The Show During A Recent Concert

April 26, 2017 7:25 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: anniversary, Boy, Family, Lee Brice, Son, wife

Lee Brice has so many exciting things going on – new single, new album, NEW BABY GIRL on the way – and to top off the amazing things in his life, he just celebrated his 4th wedding anniversary.

However, it isn’t easy celebrating birthdays and anniversaries when you’re a country star on the road touring.

Much to his surprise, Lee’s wife packed their two sons (and her growing baby bump) and showed up in Evansville, IN to surprise Lee on the American Made Tour according to Rare Country.

Lee had just started performing his new song “Boy,” when Sara sent their sons, Takoda and Ryker, running out to their daddy.

His reaction is priceless!

