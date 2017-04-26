The Voice Judges & Contestants Fan Girling OUT Over SHANIA!!!

EVERYONE on The Voice including the judges and the contestants were completely going crazy over Shania Twain being a mentor on the show. It would be hard to contain ourselves too if we walked into a room to find one of the biggest super stars in the world sitting there in front of us.

“I told myself to be cool.”

“That’s…Shania Twain!”

“My grandma is going to go crazy.”

“Shania Twain is standing right in front of me.”

Shania Twain return to the spotlight on The Voice is perfect timing to pump up fans for the release of her first album in over 15 years!!!