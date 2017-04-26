Shania Twain Will Release Her New Album in September

April 26, 2017 6:57 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, Life's About To Get Good, Shania Twain, Single

Are you ready for new Shania music?! WE ARE!!!

Shania Twain announced on Tuesday that she will released her long-awaited follow-up to 2002’a Up! in September.

“I wrote all of the songs, so there’s a continuity there, I think, emotionally,” Twain tells The Tennessean of the new project.

“There might be more variety on this album than on any [of my] other albums. There will be some surprises on there.”

Twain will also revealed this week that she will drop the album’s lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” in June.

