Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 26th

Feel like getting dirty without really getting dirty? Let’s explain. Nordstrom is selling a pair of jeans that appear to be covered in mud–for a whopping $425 on their website. According to Buzzfeed, jean brand PRPS describes the Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans as “Americana work-wear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.” It’s also offering a matching jean jacket for another $425.

If you want a cleaner look….TopShop is selling clear plastic jeans for $100!Ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party, take the look to the extreme with a bikini and sequin jacket or dress down, layered under an over-sized jumper or asymmetric hem dress.”

Thinking a little too out of the box are we lately? @topshop presents the MOTO clear plastic jeans priced at £55.00, what do you think? #fashionfails #fashiontalkbyabeera #topshop #clearjeans #saynotoplastic #lol A post shared by Abeera Mir (@fashiontalkbyabeera) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

A number of mental health experts, parents, and schools are concerned that Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ series could be potentially dangerous for young people who view the show. The series is based on a 2007 young adult book by Jay Asher. The fictional series follows a teenage girl named Hannah Baker who leaves behind audio recordings on tapes after killing herself– explaining to her classmates, and eventually school counselor and parents, why she killed herself. Some are concerned that the show glorifies suicide. Local schools including Kingston Middle School, Lea Hill Elementary in Auburn and the North Thurston School District all sent an email to parents about the show and why they should discuss it with their children before viewing. (Read more from Q13)

More details coming out about former Bachelor Chris Soules being arrested after a car accident in which his vehicle hit and killed the driver of a tractor-trailer. According to police documents, he was “in possession of alcoholic beverage containers and he has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, which is a felony. Authorities are also investigating if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and are exploring why he refused to come out of his home to be arrested until a search warrant was obtained. He has also deleted his Instagram account following the arrest. (Read more updates from GossipCop)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from racing at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Easily NASCAR’s most popular driver, Earnhardt emerged from the shadow of his father’s tragic death at Daytona in 2001 to win 26 races in 603 starts, including two Daytona 500 victories. But Earnhardt missed the final 18 races of 2016 because of a concussion; on Tuesday, he said, “I just wanted the opportunity to go out on my own terms.” The 42-year-old’s announcement comes on the heels of fellow star driver Carl Edwards abruptly leaving the sport, preceded by Jeff Gordon’s more drawn-out departure—although he filled in for Earnhardt during his absence last year. (Read more from USA Today)

Disney announced release dates for upcoming films into 2021 including “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the live-action “Lion King” reboot,“Frozen 2,” “Indiana Jones,” “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” and others.

