Seahawks Agree To Trade Marshawn Lynch To Raiders

Beast Mode is back–in Oakland.

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the day, retired Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch could be a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Seahawks and Raiders have agreed to trade Lynch’s rights to Oakland in exchange for late-round draft picks next season, NFL.com reports.

Lynch, who last played in 2015, will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Raiders, which, coincidentally or not, will end at the precise time the team is due to move to Las Vegas.

All that’s standing in the way is that Lynch must first meet physical requirements before the Raiders will accept the deal.

Lynch is expected to take a physical today after he returns to the Bay Area from a trip to Haiti where he and his former Seahawks teammates Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett have been touring the country to help build schools and houses.