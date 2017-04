You could save yourself a half a grand and just take your old jeans and roll them in the mud for this look. Or as Jessica on Facebook says, “On a positive note, hard working guys everywhere can now sell the jeans they no longer want to wear for $400 bucks a pop”!

Then there’s the host of “Dirty Jobs” to weigh in on this new fashion trend.

“Jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don’t”.