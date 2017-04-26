Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Hilarious Starbucks Alias

When you’re a celebrity a lot of things change. Giving out your real name when you order coffee at Starbucks is one of those things that’s changed for Miranda Lambert.

During a recent interview, she was asked if she used her real name at Starbucks. Miranda said, “Sometimes I say Miranda, sometimes I make up something … I can’t tell you (the name) or everyone will know.”

But she revealed the alias she’s been known to use.

She goes on to say that her alter ego used to be “Tara Dactyl”, when she would get a little too much whiskey in her.

Now she has changed her dinosaur name to T-Ran.

If you’re a barista at a coffee shop and Miranda comes in, you might be writing a dinosaur name on the cup instead of Miranda.