Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Hilarious Starbucks Alias

April 26, 2017 7:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Alias, Celebrity, Miranda Lambert, Starbucks

When you’re a celebrity a lot of things change. Giving out your real name when you order coffee at Starbucks is one of those things that’s changed for Miranda Lambert.

During a recent interview, she was asked if she used her real name at Starbucks. Miranda said, “Sometimes I say Miranda, sometimes I make up something … I can’t tell you (the name) or everyone will know.”

But she revealed the alias she’s been known to use.

She goes on to say that her alter ego used to be “Tara Dactyl”, when she would get a little too much whiskey in her.

Now she has changed her dinosaur name to T-Ran.

If you’re a barista at a coffee shop and Miranda comes in, you might be writing a dinosaur name on the cup instead of Miranda.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live