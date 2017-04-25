Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Debut New Song “Break First” on Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are delighting fans on their co-headlining tour, and now Rare Country reports that those delights include the live debut of a new duet called “Break First.”

“Throughout the catchy ballad, the lovebirds swap lyrics and blend their voices in epic harmony,” the outlet writes about fan footage of the song that was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“Break First” is set to be on their new duets album, due out in 2017, marking the first time ever the couple has released an album together.

As if seeing McGraw and Hill together, in concert wasn’t exciting enough, fans going to see them out on the road also get to hear the never-before-tracks off the upcoming project.

McGraw and Hill’s Soul2Soul tour is currently scheduled to run through October 27.