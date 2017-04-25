Shania Twain Talks New Single ‘Life’s About to Get Good’

By Radio.com Staff

Shania Twain has announced her new single will be titled “Life’s About to Get Good.”

“I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'” Twain said, discussing the inspiration for her new track. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.”

Twain will debut the new song live during her headlining set at Stagecoach Country Music Festival this Saturday, April 29. It is the lead single from her new studio album which is set to drop this September.