Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 25th

Marine mammal experts assessed an injured gray whale yesterday that was likely hit by a boat near Whidbey Island this weekend. The large whale had a bump on its back. Whale watching spectators captured the incident on cell phones, helping Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife locate the boat driver later that day. The video shows the boat hitting one of three gray whales swimming together off the shore of Hat Island. It will take weeks before experts will know definitively whether the whale will survive. WDFW is investigating the incident and they say the boat driver is cooperating.Wildlife officials call the incident a painful reminder for boaters to pay attention when in whale territory. (Read more and see the video on KING 5)

Going to the same grocery store and same cashier can REALLY pay off! A man in Bellingham who won a $1,000 prize years ago says he recently scratched off his $50,000 ticket at the same store–and to the same cashier. “I scratched my ticket in the parking lot of the grocery store and when I saw it was a winner, I immediately went back inside to check with a cashier,” the man tells Washington’s Lottery. “When I walked up to the register, I realized the clerk was the same woman who confirmed my last big lottery win years ago!” UPI reports that the Bellingham man purchased his $40 Million Mega Multiplier scratch-off ticket from a local Haggen supermarket.

McDonald’s revealed its new staff uniforms and not everyone was excited about the gray-on-gray uniforms. It was a big departure from McDonald’s classic red and yellow attire. Designer Waraire Boswell used to work at McDonald’s and said he wanted to create a uniform that employees wouldn’t mind wearing outside of work. Some took to social media to voice their displeasure of the uniforms, as some said McDonald’s was ushering in “modern dystopia” while others compared the uniforms a Star Wars costume. (Read more from Refinery)

Hey @McDonalds . About your new uniforms. Did you get your inspiration from the First Order? pic.twitter.com/uk6iIFZz74 — afifah (@fifahzulkifli) April 22, 2017

Irony: @McDonalds ripping off Hunger Games costume design for new uniforms. pic.twitter.com/KAg4uP5irO — Darien LaBeach (@dlabeach) April 24, 2017

.@McDonalds u guys paid a lot of $$$ to rip off ur new uniforms look from #starshiptroopers pic.twitter.com/UKDVyv6sN7 — ho ma (@quackerjacker1) April 24, 2017

A California dad has gone viral for giving his toddlers’ kiddie cars an epic Mad Max: Fury Road-inspired makeover. Buzzfeed reports that Ian Pfaff, of Glendale, California, recently outfitted two Little Tykes Cozy Coupes (the red and yellow foot cars) with old computer parts and pieces of an old espresso machine. He then covered them in skulls, bike chains and retro toys and spray-painted them silver to match the rugged desert-ready vehicles in the film. His wife Emily even donated an old breast pump to be used as exhaust pipes. His 2-year-old daughter Junior and 5-month-old son Benji are big fans of their new rides.