Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett Take Up Boxing While On Tour

So THIS is what happens when Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett aren’t on stage with the Home Team Tour…they BOX!

(Not each other…well, not YET as far as we know.)

Rhett enlisted the help of a boxing coach to come out on the road with the crew to get in a good sweat before shows according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Rhett is pretty impressed by Ballerini’s ability to keep up during even the hardest of workouts.

“Kelsea’s in such good shape,” Rhett said during a recent interview. “I mean, I brought a boxing coach out on the road, and so she was working with my boxing coach here in town and now we all kind of box together on the road. It’s pretty hilarious.”

Just looking at some pics and videos of their intense gym sessions on Instagram is enough to make us break a sweat!

Rhett will continue his tour come May, and Ballerini will be joining Lady Antebellum for their summer tour dates.

