Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested After Leaving The Scene Of Fatal Car Crash

April 25, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Chris Soules, The Bachelor, the bachelor arrest

Former ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules has been arrested after being accused of fleeing the scene of a car accident that left a man dead, according to CBS News.

A pickup truck allegedly driven by Soules rear-ended a tractor in Northern Iowa just after 8:00 p.m. Monday night, sending both vehicles into a ditch. Soules fled the scene, according to Variety, leaving his truck behind.

The driver of the tractor later died.

Soules, 35, was arrested by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident.

If convicted, Soules could prison time.

