5 Things To Know About Kane Brown’s Engagement

Kane Brown revealed during a recent show in Pennsylvania that he popped the question to the special lady in his life!

So who is the lucky lady? When did it happen? Here is what we DO know…

1.

His fiancee is Katelyn Jae, a fellow singer. According to her official site, she was the winner of the first season of YOBI.tv and MySpace’s “Take the Stage” contest. Katelyn is set to release her debut EP album entitled, “Finally”.

2.

She attended the 2017 ACM Awards with Brown in early April.

Acm ready ❤️❤️ A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

3.

Kane opened up their relationship in a Facebook post from the beginning of the year.

“I found my other half. I know a lot of people might get mad I’m in a relationship but if you’re a true fan u won’t,” Brown wrote in January. “She keeps me Sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl. God Bless.”

This past year I know a lot of good has been going on for me but I've been in a dark place always being gone. But this girl puts the light back in my life. If you are a true fan u won't be mad, u will just accept that I'm happy, and I found my goofy other half. ❤️ A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

4.

Brown got down on one knee on Easter (April 16) and had originally shared the news on Instagram before deleting the post after negative comments from fans.

I know a girl she puts the color in my world 🌎 A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

5.

No word yet on when the couple will say “I do.”